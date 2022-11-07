Cara Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:30 AM ETCara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.43 (vs -$0.02 in 3Q21) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.86M (-56.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CARA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
