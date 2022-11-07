TaskUs Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:37 AM ETTaskUs, Inc. (TASK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.5M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TASK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
