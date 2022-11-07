American Equity Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:39 AM ETAmerican Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- American Equity (NYSE:AEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $657.21M (+21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
