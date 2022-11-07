Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:40 AM ETAmphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.4M (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMPH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
