GOL sees ~37% growth in October prelim departures
Nov. 07, 2022 12:40 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) has announced preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2022 with total supply (ASK) increased 46.0%.
- Total seats increased 37.6% and the number of departures increased by 37.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 40.9% and the load factor was 81.4%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 30.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 26.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.6%. The volume of departures increased by 30.9% and seats increased by 31.1%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 384M, the demand (RPK) was 306M and international load factor was 79.7%.
