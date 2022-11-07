ICU Medical Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:40 AM ETICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-29.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $569.17M (+69.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICUI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
