LiveRamp announces 10% workforce reduction, downsizes real estate footprint

Nov. 07, 2022 1:09 AM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • In a regulatory filing, on Nov.03, LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) notifies a reduction in force involving approximately 10% of our full-time employees, and a planned downsizing of our real estate footprint in addition to the footprint reduction which occurred during our fiscal year second quarter.
  • The headcount reduction is part of a broader strategic reprioritization to build a stronger, more profitable company by tightening our focus and simplifying and driving efficiency into our business processes.
  • The actions are expected to result in annualized operating expense savings of $30 million to $35 million.
  • "We estimate that we will incur approximately $5 million of restructuring and related charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits costs and approximately $14 million to $17 million of charges related to the real estate restructuring, substantially all of which we expect to incur in the third and fourth quarters of our fiscal 2023."
  • In addition, during fiscal year second quarter we incurred $12 million of charges related to real estate restructuring.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.