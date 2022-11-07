LiveRamp announces 10% workforce reduction, downsizes real estate footprint
Nov. 07, 2022 1:09 AM ETLiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In a regulatory filing, on Nov.03, LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) notifies a reduction in force involving approximately 10% of our full-time employees, and a planned downsizing of our real estate footprint in addition to the footprint reduction which occurred during our fiscal year second quarter.
- The headcount reduction is part of a broader strategic reprioritization to build a stronger, more profitable company by tightening our focus and simplifying and driving efficiency into our business processes.
- The actions are expected to result in annualized operating expense savings of $30 million to $35 million.
- "We estimate that we will incur approximately $5 million of restructuring and related charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits costs and approximately $14 million to $17 million of charges related to the real estate restructuring, substantially all of which we expect to incur in the third and fourth quarters of our fiscal 2023."
- In addition, during fiscal year second quarter we incurred $12 million of charges related to real estate restructuring.
