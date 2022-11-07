Exxon expected to lose $2B on sale of troubled CA oil properties to Sable Offshore
Nov. 07, 2022 1:25 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is expected to lose about $2B when it sells an oil field off the coast of California, where an oil spill halted operations in 2015, according to Reuters report.
- The petroleum giant is slated to sell the offshore oil and gas field to Sable Offshore, which was founded and operated by James Flores, for $643M.
- Exxon will finance sale of offshore California oil field.
- Sable Offshore is a blank check company, or one that raises money for acquiring businesses.
- Blank-check firm to restart operation idled by 2015 spill, that leaked over 120,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean.
- In its plans to restart operations, Exxon proposed using dozens of trucks to ship oil to refineries, but Santa Barbara officials rejected the plan back in March.
- As part of the sale, Sable will obtain three oil and gas platforms in the Santa Ynez oil field, roughly nine miles offshore, along with processing facilities for oil and gas, and a pipeline.
