Kosmos Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19, revenue of $456.1M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 07, 2022 2:14 AM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kosmos Energy press release (NYSE:KOS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19.
- Revenue of $456.1M (+127.4% Y/Y).
- Net capital expenditure for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $203M.
- Production in Ghana averaged approximately 36,900 barrels of oil per day (bopd) net in the third quarter of 2022. Kosmos lifted three cargos from Ghana during the quarter, in line with guidance.
- At Jubilee, production averaged approximately 88,900 bopd gross during the quarter. At TEN, production averaged approximately 22,200 bopd gross for the third quarter.
- Net Production of ~60,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up ~20% over 3Q 2021, with sales of ~50,900 boepd resulting in an underlift position at the end of the quarter.
- Full year capital expenditure guidance for 2022 remains around $700M, excluding acquisitions and divestitures.
- The company exited the quarter in a net underlift position, which we expect to reverse in the fourth quarter.
- FY22 Production guidance of 63,000 - 65,000 boe per day.
- Q4 Production guidance of 58,000 - 62,000 boe per day.
