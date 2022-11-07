Arbitrator affirms Fox holds 10-year option to acquire stake in FanDuel

Nov. 07, 2022 2:55 AM ETFox Corporation (FOX), FOXA, FOXAV, FOXBV, DUELBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

The man provides the conditions for negotiations and conflict resolution between opponents. Arbitrator mediator. Search for compromise. Confrontation rivals. Build bridges improve relationships

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • An arbitrator in New York on Friday reaffirmed that Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) can purchase a sizable stake in FanDuel (DUEL) from a $20 billion overall valuation.
  • Fox won the right to buy an 18.6% stake in sports betting company FanDuel Group from its parent company Flutter, but not at the valuation, according to Reuters report.
  • If Fox exercise its option to take the stake, it would be at a price of at least $3.72 billion.
  • The decision ends the more-than-yearlong lawsuit between the two companies over the valuation of FanDuel, one of the leading U.S. sports betting platforms alongside services from DraftKings, Caesars and MGM.
  • Fox has a 10-year option to acquire the stake, which runs through December 2030.
  • The arbitrator ruled that there would be a 5% annual escalator on its purchase price, meaning the current price of a deal would be $4.1 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.