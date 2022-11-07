Arbitrator affirms Fox holds 10-year option to acquire stake in FanDuel
- An arbitrator in New York on Friday reaffirmed that Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) can purchase a sizable stake in FanDuel (DUEL) from a $20 billion overall valuation.
- Fox won the right to buy an 18.6% stake in sports betting company FanDuel Group from its parent company Flutter, but not at the valuation, according to Reuters report.
- If Fox exercise its option to take the stake, it would be at a price of at least $3.72 billion.
- The decision ends the more-than-yearlong lawsuit between the two companies over the valuation of FanDuel, one of the leading U.S. sports betting platforms alongside services from DraftKings, Caesars and MGM.
- Fox has a 10-year option to acquire the stake, which runs through December 2030.
- The arbitrator ruled that there would be a 5% annual escalator on its purchase price, meaning the current price of a deal would be $4.1 billion.
