HIVE Blockchain reports 262.0 BTC produced in October 2022

The cryptocurrency mining company HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) reported 262.0 bitcoin (BTC-USD) were produced from ASIC mining operations in October 2022 (compared to 268.9 produced in September 2022).

The company achieved 2.38 exahash of bitcoin mining capacity at the end of the month, with an average hashrate of 2.28 exahash of bitcoin mining capacity during the month from ASIC mining operations.

Total bitcoin equivalent production in Oct stood at 307.0 (compared to 396.3 BTC equivalent produced in Sep).

An additional 45 Bitcoin were mined by our GPUs in October.

HIVE produced an average of 9.9 bitcoin equivalent per day, 2.77 Exahash of BTC Hashrate as of Oct 31, comprised of 2.38 Exahash of Bitcoin ASIC hashrate and 0.39 Exahash of Bitcoin GPU hashrate, with a monthly average of 2.67 Exahash, which is equal to 115 Bitcoin per Exahash.

As of Nov 05, 2022, the company had BTC HODL balance of 3,311 Bitcoin, with a market value of over $70 million.

The Bitcoin network difficulty saw a total 17% increase during the month of October.

Accordingly, Bitcoin mining difficulty had increased substantively for the month of October relative to the month of September.

Current bitcoin production: As of November 2, HIVE is producing an average of over 9.5 Bitcoin per day from ASIC and GPU production, comprised of over 8 Bitcoin per day from our ASIC fleet and over 1 Bitcoin per day from our GPU fleet. It has received 140 PH/s of MicroBT M30S++ miners, which will help increase HIVE's ASIC hashrate to approximately 2.44 Exahash during the month of November once installed.

In addition to the GPU based mining which provides an equivalent 0.39 Exahash of Bitcoin hashrate, HIVE's expected total Bitcoin hashrate from ASICs and GPUs will be over 2.7 Exahash by the end of November.