GSK's blood cancer therapy Blenrep fails to meet main goal in phase 3 study

GSK's (NYSE:GSK) Blenrep did not meet the main goal of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with a type of blood cancer in a phase 3 trial which was designed to show that the medicine was better than the standard of care.

Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) had received an accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a monotherapy to treat treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior therapies.

The approval was based on data of overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) from a trial called DREAMM-2, but was also contingent upon a confirmed clinical benefit from a phase 3 trial.

The phase 3 study, dubbed DREAMM-3, results from which were presented Monday, was designed to show superiority of Blenrep monotherapy, compared to pomalidomide, sold as Pomalyst by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), in combination with low dose dexamethasone (PomDex).

GSK said in the study, the main goal of PFS showed a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.03.

PFS is the length of time during/after the treatment that a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse.

The British pharma giant added that the observed median PFS was longer for Blenrep (11.2 months), compared to PomDex (7 months).

Secondary goals include ORR, DOR and overall survival (OS). The ORR was 41% for Blenrep and 36% for PomDex. Blenrep showed a deeper response rate when compared with PomDex (25% VGPR or better with Blenrep, compared to 8% with PomDex), the company added.

GSK noted that the median DOR was not reached for Blenrep, while for PomDex was 8.5 months.

DOR rates at 12 months were 76.8% for Blenrep and 48.4% for PomDex.

The company said that at the time of the primary analysis, the OS data had only achieved 37.5% overall maturity. The median OS was 21.2 months for Blenrep and 21.1 months for PomDex.

The safety and tolerability profile of Blenrep was consistent with the known safety profile, and overall rates of grade 3 keratopathy — a disease of the cornea of the eye — were consistent with prior reported data, the company noted.

GSK said Data from DREAMM-3 is in the process of being shared with health authorities and discussions are ongoing.

GSK added that additional trials within the DREAMM trial program will continue. These trials are designed to show the benefit of Blenrep in combination treatment with novel therapies and standard-of-care therapies in earlier lines of therapy and dosing optimization to maintain efficacy while reducing corneal events.

Data from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 phase 3 trials are expected in H1 2023.