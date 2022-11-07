European stocks mixed as investors gear up for U.S. midterms and inflation data

London -0.07% . UK October Halifax house prices -0.4% vs -0.1% m/m prior.

Germany +0.89% . Germany October construction PMI 43.8 vs 41.8 prior.

Germany September industrial production +0.6% vs +0.2% m/m expected.

France +0.18% .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5%, banks, retail, household goods and healthcare were among the sectors trading in negative territory.

Eurozone November Sentix investor confidence -30.9 vs -35.0 expected.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 November CHF 572.1 bn vs CHF 581.7 bn prior.

Switzerland October unemployment rate 1.9% vs 2.0% expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 4.15%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 2.28%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 3.53%.