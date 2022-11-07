Relief reports stability data on new formulation of lung disease drug RLF-100

Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTD) reported six-month stability data on a new formulation of potential lung disease therapy RLF-100 (aviptadil).

The company said the data showed high purity levels at six months at all temperatures tested, including at refrigerated and room temperature scenarios.

The results were consistent with those seen at the three-month time period and based on this data Relief has filed a new provisional patent application, the company added.

Relief said the new formulation may have important clinical uses for a several rare lung diseases.

"We believe that this new, stable formulation has significant clinical and commercial value, and may allow RLF-100 to be delivered via multiple routes of administration for treatment of several debilitating lung disease indications including pulmonary sarcoidosis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, berylliosis and checkpoint inhibitor-induced pneumonitis, all of which Relief plans to pursue," said Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman, Relief.

Selvaraju added that the company to plans to start a phase 2b study, pending FDA approval, of inhaled RLF-100 for pulmonary sarcoidosis, a type of lung disease.

In August, Relief and NRx Pharmaceuticals had agreed to a tentative settlement of their pending litigation over experimental COVID-19 therapy Zyesami (aviptadil).