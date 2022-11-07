BioNTech GAAP EPS of €6.98, revenue of €3.46B

  • BioNTech press release (NASDAQ:BNTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of €6.98.
  • Revenue of €3.46B (-43.1% Y/Y).
  • Total revenues reported were €3,461.2M for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (Q3 2021: €6,087.3M). As expected, the course of the pandemic remains dynamic and led to fluctuations in quarterly revenues.
  • Estimated BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine revenues for the full 2022 financial year is €16B-17B from prior outlook of €13B-17B. The updated guidance reflects the shipment of the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine boosters, which started early in September and is expected to continue throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as higher prices and a positive foreign currency effect.

