City Office REIT Core FFO of $0.39 beats by $0.01, revenue of $45.52M beats by $0.85M, reaffirms FY guidance
Nov. 07, 2022 6:06 AM ETCity Office REIT, Inc. (CIO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- City Office REIT press release (NYSE:CIO): Q3 Core FFO of $0.39 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $45.52M (+1.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.85M.
- AFFO was approximately $7.7 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share;
- GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $0.1 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted share;
- In-place occupancy was 85.8%
- Executed approximately 195,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the quarter;
- Completed the Company's share repurchase program. During the second and third quarters of 2022, the Company repurchased $50.0 million in shares of common stock at an average gross price of $12.48 per share
2022 Outlook: Reaffirms prior guidance Core FFO per share $1.54- $1.57 vs consensus of $1.53; net operating income $111.5M-$112.5M
