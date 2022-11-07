McEwen Mining reports Q3 earnings miss; revises F22 production and issues FY23 guidance

Nov. 07, 2022 6:17 AM ETMcEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), MUX:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • McEwen Mining press release (NYSE:MUX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.21 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $25.99M (-29.9% Y/Y) misses by $15.64M.
  • Q3 Production was 26,200 gold ounces and 852,200 silver ounces, or 35,700 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), compared to 42,900 GEOs during Q3 2021.
  • Revised guidance for 2022 production is 134,600-141,800 GEOs, reflecting a decrease of approximately 6,500 GEOs at Fox and 14,000 GEOs at Gold Bar due to carbonaceous material encountered throughout 2022.
  • Production guidance for 2023 is 150,000 to 170,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs).

