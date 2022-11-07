Cenovus renews normal course issuer bid

Nov. 07, 2022 6:21 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), CVE:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) has announced renewal of its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 136,717,741 common shares, representing 10% of its public float as of Oct. 27, 2022.
  • The program will commence on Nov. 09, 2022 and run until Nov. 08, 2023. On October 27, 2022 Cenovus had 1,919,040,290 common shares outstanding.
  • Cenovus' (CVE) prior NCIB for the purchase of up to 146,451,823 common shares is set to expire on Nov. 08, 2022. As at Nov. 03, 2022, the firm repurchased ~117.99M common shares at a weighted-average price of $21.19/share, excluding brokerage fees, under its prior NCIB.

