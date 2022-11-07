Ryanair Holdings GAAP EPS of €0.95, revenue of €2.85B

Nov. 07, 2022 6:23 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), RYAOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ryanair Holdings press release (NASDAQ:RYAAY): Q2 GAAP EPS of €0.95.
  • Revenue of €2.85B (+163.9% Y/Y).
  • O'Leary said the July-September quarter had delivered growth on a scale he had never seen, with 15% traffic growth combined with a fare rise of 14% thanks to the combination of pent-up demand and the post-COVID retrenchment of rivals.
  • Bookings in November and December remain strong but there is little visibility for the first three months of 2023, he said.
  • The company modestly raised FY23 traffic guidance to 168M passengers (previously 166.5M).

