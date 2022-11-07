InterDigital secures funding for five Horizon Europe 6G research projects

Nov. 07, 2022 6:27 AM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has secured funding to support five Horizon Europe 6G Flagship research projects.
  • The five flagship projects, include 6G-XR, CENTRIC, PREDICT-6G, 6G-BRICKS, and 6G-SHINE, dedicated to enabling revolutionary technology advancement and experimental infrastructures in 6G.
  • The projects are part of a portfolio of 35 research, innovation, and trial projects curated by the EU’s Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking to promote 6G research in Europe. The program has allocated upwards of €250M to fund the portfolio of 6G flagship projects.

