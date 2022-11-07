FAT Brands slides after withdrawing stock offering

Nov. 07, 2022 6:32 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has withdrawn its previously announced proposed registered public offering of shares of its Class A common stock as a result of market conditions.
  • CEO Andy Wiederhorn said, "This transaction was opportunistic in nature. While we appreciate the significant interest in the proposed offering, we have concluded that the current terms and conditions available in the market were not sufficiently attractive for us to move forward with a transaction at this time. We will continue to monitor market conditions and evaluate whether to pursue another offering in the future."
  • Shares have dropped 9% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.