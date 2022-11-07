FAT Brands slides after withdrawing stock offering
Nov. 07, 2022 6:32 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has withdrawn its previously announced proposed registered public offering of shares of its Class A common stock as a result of market conditions.
- CEO Andy Wiederhorn said, "This transaction was opportunistic in nature. While we appreciate the significant interest in the proposed offering, we have concluded that the current terms and conditions available in the market were not sufficiently attractive for us to move forward with a transaction at this time. We will continue to monitor market conditions and evaluate whether to pursue another offering in the future."
- Shares have dropped 9% premarket
