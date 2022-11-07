HF Sinclair Non-GAAP EPS of $4.58 beats by $0.36, revenue of $10.6B beats by $1.88B
Nov. 07, 2022 6:34 AM ETHF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HF Sinclair press release (NYSE:DINO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.58 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $10.6B (+126.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.88B.
- Reported EBITDA of $1,463.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,500.3 million for the third quarter.
- HF Sinclair’s CEO, Michael Jennings, commented, “HF Sinclair’s solid third quarter results were driven by robust product margins and record throughputs in our refining segment. We returned over $951 million in cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter, and another $152 million in the month of October. Since the closing of the Sinclair acquisition on March 14, 2022, we have returned over $1.1 billion, which is well ahead of our initial target of returning $1 billion to our shareholders by the end of the first quarter of 2023. With the announcement of our new $1 billion share repurchase authorization in September, we remain fully committed to our cash return strategy and long-term payout ratio.”
Comments