Holly Energy Partners GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.12, revenue of $149M beats by $9.31M
Nov. 07, 2022 6:37 AM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Holly Energy Partners press release (NYSE:HEP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $149M (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $9.31M.
- The company reported EBITDA of $66M and Adjusted EBITDA of $110.1M.
Commenting on our 2022 third quarter results, Michael Jennings, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “HEP generated solid results during the quarter, supported by strong volumes in both our crude and refined product transportation and storage systems. We announced a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per unit and remain committed to our capital allocation strategy. Looking forward, we expect strong performance across our portfolio, driven by seasonally high refinery utilization rates.”
