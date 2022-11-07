Walgreens unit VillageMD nears $9B deal with Summit Health – WSJ
Nov. 07, 2022 6:51 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)CIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- VillageMD, majority owned by drug store chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), is close to combine with Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health in a deal valued at approximately $9B, including debt, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
- The agreement between Walgreens’ (WBA) primary-care-center subsidiary, Village Practice Management, and Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD, could be reached as early as Monday, according to the people.
- Managed care organization Cigna (CI) is also expected to take a stake in the combined company, the people added.
- They noted there is no certainty that the parties will finalize a deal, as the details of the agreement are still under discussion.
- If finalized, the transaction will mark the latest deal-making in the primary care space. In September, Walgreens’ (WBA) rival CVS Health (CVS) agreed to acquire home-healthcare provider Signify Health (SGFY) for about $8B in cash.
