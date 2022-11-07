Eagle Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.21, revenue of $65.9M beats by $3.82M

Nov. 07, 2022 6:56 AM ETEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:EGRX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $65.9M (+65.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.82M.
  • Q3 2022 RYANODEX® net product sales were $7.6 million, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Q3 2022 BELRAPZO net product sales were $8.5 million, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Q3 2022 PEMFEXY® net product sales were $1.7 million and vasopressin net product sales were $13.8 million.
  • 2022 Full Year Expense Guidance: Adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense for the full year 2022 is expected to be less than $40 million, as compared to $32.5 million in 2021. Adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $64 million to $68 million, as compared to $54.9 million in 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.