Eagle Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.21, revenue of $65.9M beats by $3.82M
Nov. 07, 2022 6:56 AM ETEagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EGRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:EGRX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $65.9M (+65.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.82M.
- Q3 2022 RYANODEX® net product sales were $7.6 million, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Q3 2022 BELRAPZO net product sales were $8.5 million, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Q3 2022 PEMFEXY® net product sales were $1.7 million and vasopressin net product sales were $13.8 million.
- 2022 Full Year Expense Guidance: Adjusted non-GAAP R&D expense for the full year 2022 is expected to be less than $40 million, as compared to $32.5 million in 2021. Adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expense for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $64 million to $68 million, as compared to $54.9 million in 2021.
