Amazon (AMZN) updated on its electric vehicle initiatives including the partnership with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

The e-commerce giant announced that its zero-emissions vehicles from Rivian (RIVN) have delivered more than 5M packages to customers in the U.S. since the rollout in July.

After initially debuting Rivian deliveries in more than a dozen cities, Amazon has expanded its fleet and has more than 1K electric delivery vehicles making deliveries in more than 100 cities across the U.S. The new cities in the Rivian program including Austin, Boston, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Madison, Newark, New York, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Portland, Provo, and Salt Lake City.

Amazon (AMZN) said it continues to make progress with Rivian toward the target of having thousands of vehicles on the road by the end of the year and 100K vehicles by 2030.

"The safety features, like the automatic emergency braking and 360-degree cameras, are game changers, and the drivers also love the overall comfort of the vehicle," noted an Amazon exec on the reaction of van drivers to the program.

Beyond the RIVN partnership, Amazon (AMZN) also recently announced plans to invest more than €1B over the next five years to further electrify and decarbonize its transportation network across Europe.

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) moved up 1.28% in premarket trading on Monday. Amazon (AMZN) gained 1.41% to start the week.