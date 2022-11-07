BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock fell ~3% on Monday after Q3 revenue declined but company revised its COVID-19 vaccine sales outlook for 2022 to the upper end of the original range.

Q3 EPS declined -43.48% Y/Y to €6.98, while revenue fell -43.14% Y/Y to ~€3.46B.

Revenue from direct COVID-19 vaccine sales to customers in BioNTech's territory, Germany and Turkey, declined to €564.5M, compared to ~€1.35B in Q3 2021. Sales from products manufactured by BioNTech for its collaboration partners decreased to €259.4M, compared to €312.3M in the prior year period.

"Thanks to our strong execution in the third quarter of 2022, we updated our COVID-19 vaccine revenue guidance for the year 2022 to the upper end of the original range. We started shipments of our Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccines early in September and we expect to carry on with our deliveries throughout the fourth quarter of 2022," said BioNTech CFO Jens Holstein.

The company now expects FY22 COVID-19 vaccine revenues to be between €16B and €17B, compared to prior outlook of €13B to €17B. The company said the outlook reflects the shipment of the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine boosters, as well as higher prices and a positive foreign currency effect.

Last week, Pfizer had raised its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine sales by $2B to $34B ahead of the Street forecasts.

BioNTech noted that ~300M doses of the Original/Omicron BA.1- and BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines, which is developed with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), were invoiced as of mid-October 2022.

Net Profit declined to €1.784B, compared to €3.21B in Q3 2021. Research and development expenses were €341.8M, compared to €260.4M in Q3 2021.

In addition, BioNTech said that it is collaborating with Pfizer to develop the first mRNA-based shingles vaccine candidate and a trial is expected to start in Q4 2022.

The German company noted that in 2023, it expects to start up to five vaccine clinical trials in infectious diseases.

Buyback: BioNTech’s said that this month its management board and supervisory board authorized the second tranche of its share buyback program of ADSs, with a value of up to $0.5B, starting Dec. 7.

In the first tranche, which was up to $1B, was executed between May 2, and Oct. 10.

BNTX -3.44% to $149 premarket Nov. 7