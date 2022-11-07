Palantir Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.01, revenue of $477.8M beats by $2.84M

  • Palantir Technologies press release (NYSE:PLTR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $477.8M (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.84M.
  • US revenue grew 31% Y/Y to $297M; US commercial revenue grew 53% Y/Y; US government revenue grew 23% Y/Y.
  • Total contract value closed of $1.3B, including US TCV closed of $1.1B.
  • Customer count grew 66% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q.
  • US commercial customer count increased 124% Y/Y from 59 customers in Q3 2021 to 132 customers in Q3 2022
  • For Q4. the company expect revenue of between $503M - $505M vs. consensus of $506.51M and adjusted income from operations of $78M - $80M.

  • For FY2022, the company reaffirms revenue of between $1.9B - $1.902B vs. consensus of $1.90B and adjusted income from operations outlook raised from prior $341M - $343M to $384M to $386M.

