Velodyne, Ouster propose to merge in all-stock deal
Nov. 07, 2022 7:07 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), OUSTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Velodyne (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares gained 5% Monday morning after the lidar solutions firm agreed to merge with fellow lidar tech firm Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in an all-stock deal.
- Under the terms of the deal, each Velodyne (VLDR) share will be exchanged for 0.8204 shares of Ouster (OUST) at closing. The transaction will result in existing Velodyne and Ouster shareholders each owning approximately 50% of the combined company, based on current shares outstanding.
- Both companies will continue to operate their businesses independently until the close of the merger transactions, which is expected in the first half of 2023.
- The combined company is expected to drive lidar adoption and result in a strong financial position, increased operational efficiencies, and a complementary customer base in fast-growing end-markets. The companies had a combined cash balance of ~$355M at Sep-end, and aim to realize annualized cost savings of at least $75M within nine months after deal closing.
- The combined company will be led by Angus Pacala, who will serve as CEO, and Ted Tewksbury, who will serve as executive chairman of the board.
