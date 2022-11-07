Ceragon Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $78.65M beats by $0.17M
Nov. 07, 2022 7:09 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ceragon Networks press release (NASDAQ:CRNT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $78.65M (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.17M.
- "Given only a slight improvement in supply chain issues, which continue to impact our ability to convert our strong backlog into revenues, we now expect to finish the year with a revenue range of $296M - $304M (vs. consensus of $304.57M). Our revenues within the new range will primarily be affected by a recent policy change by one of our leading customers regarding equipment receipt prior to year-end. We expect that any portion which will not be delivered to this customer in Q4 2022 will be delivered in Q1 2023. Our 2023 revenue guidance of $325M - $345M remains unchanged (vs. consensus of $329.69M).
