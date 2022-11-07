Affiliated Managers Non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beats by $0.30, revenue of $578.6M beats by $25.41M
Nov. 07, 2022
- Affiliated Managers press release (NYSE:AMG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beats by $0.30.
- Revenue of $578.6M (+0.6% Y/Y) beats by $25.41M.
- AUM at period end was $644.6B.
- “Looking ahead, the current environment presents unique opportunities for AMG given the diversity and quality of our Affiliates, and our strong and flexible capital position. In addition, the proceeds from the October sale of our minority interest in Baring Private Equity Asia significantly enhance our financial flexibility to allocate capital across AMG’s unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. We remain focused on executing our strategy and confident in our ability to create meaningful shareholder value over time."
