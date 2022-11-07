Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.15, revenue of $411.5M beats by $45.27M
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers press release (NYSE:RBA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $411.5M (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $45.27M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year-over-year to $102.5M.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $263.9M for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
- Gross transaction value increased 7% year-over-year to $1.4B or 10% year-over-year when excluding the impact of foreign exchange.
- Total number of organizations activated on the Business Inventory Management System increased by 42% as compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Debt / net income was 2.1x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.
- Adjusted net debt/ adjusted EBITDA was 0.5x at and for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.
