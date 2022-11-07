Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.15, revenue of $411.5M beats by $45.27M

Nov. 07, 2022 7:18 AM ETRitchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), RBA:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers press release (NYSE:RBA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $411.5M (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $45.27M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year-over-year to $102.5M.
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $263.9M for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Gross transaction value increased 7% year-over-year to $1.4B or 10% year-over-year when excluding the impact of foreign exchange.
  • Total number of organizations activated on the Business Inventory Management System increased by 42% as compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Debt / net income was 2.1x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted net debt/ adjusted EBITDA was 0.5x at and for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.