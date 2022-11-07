Allegion to acquire workforce management solution firm plano
Nov. 07, 2022 7:20 AM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) has agreed to acquire assets of SaaS workforce management solution firm, plano.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
- Germany-based plano has been a long-time service provider and development partner for Allegion’s (ALLE) European workforce management brand, Interflex, and its SP-EXPERT software platform.
- Following the close of the acquisition, plano will continue to serve advanced workforce management customers as part of the Interflex portfolio. The founder of the plano business, Robert Schüler, will join Interflex.
