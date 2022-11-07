CECO Environmental reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 and initiates FY23 guidance
Nov. 07, 2022 7:22 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CECO Environmental press release (NASDAQ:CECE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $108.4M (+35.5% Y/Y) beats by $13.17M.
- Company Financial Outlook: Increases Full Year 2022 and Introduces Full Year 2023:
- The Company updated its expected full year 2022 guidance to reflect revenue to exceed $410 million vs. consensus of $391.91M, up over 25 percent year over year and its expected full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to exceed $39 million, up more than 50 percent year over year.
- The company introduces its expected full year 2023 guidance of $450 to $475 million in revenue vs. consensus of $413.02M, up approximately 13 percent at the midpoint year over year and its expected full year adjusted EBITDA of between $45 and $48 million, up approximately 19 percent at the midpoint year over year.
"We are in excellent position to maintain double digit top-line and bottom-line growth as we exit 2022 and enter 2023. We expect our ongoing investments in growth and operational excellence programs, coupled with our programmatic M&A, will continue to transform CECO and yield sustainable results and shareholder value," concluded Gleason.
