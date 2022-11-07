Volaris' October capacity increases 17.4% Y/Y

  • Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) said its October capacity increased by 17.4% Y/Y, while demand increased by 22%.
  • As a result, the airlines company saw a load factor expansion of 3.4 pp, to 89.7%.
  • Volaris transported 2.8M passengers during the month, a 22.0% increase Y/Y.
  • The company said demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 19.5% and 28.7%, respectively. YTD, demand increased 29.1% YoY, with load factor expanding 1.3 pp Y/Y, to 85.4%.
