Ionis, Roche kidney disease drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

Nov. 07, 2022 7:30 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Portrait of Latin and Black Young Scientists Using Microscope, Digital Tablet, Doing Sample Analysis, Talking. Diverse Team of Specialists work in Advanced Lab

gorodenkoff

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) said a phase 2 trial of IONIS-FB-LRx in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) met its main goal.
  • IgAN is a kidney disease which occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys causing inflammation.
  • The company reported the data at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2022.
  • Ionis said IONIS-FB-LRx met its main goal of change in 24-hour urinary protein, showing a 44% average reduction in proteinuria from baseline to week 29.
  • Kidney function, as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), was maintained in all patients, the company added.
  • IONIS-FB-LRx also achieved sustained reductions in plasma complement Factor B (CFB), Alternative Pathway Activity (AH50), and urinary complement fragment Ba (Factor Ba), according to the company.
  • Ionis noted that the drug showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
  • "Given the significant unmet medical need, we are particularly pleased that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) is moving expeditiously to advance IONIS-FB-LRx into Phase 3 development for IgAN in the first half of next year," said Richard Geary, executive vice president, drug development, at Ionis.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.