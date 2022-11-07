TreeHouse Foods slides after margins disappoint despite higher pricing

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) reported net sales rose 16.4% in Q3 with a 20.7% jump in pricing more than offsetting a 4.2% decline in volume and mix.

The favorable pricing was used by THS to recover commodity inflation and offset extra costs from labor and supply chain disruption, which constrained the company's ability to service demand. THS also noted that decreases in volume were due to exiting lower margin business particularly in Pickles.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales fell to 14.8% from 16.7% in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was noted to be primarily due to incremental costs related to labor and supply chain disruption as a result of the macro environment as well as warehouse capacity challenges. This was partially offset by THS' pricing actions to recover commodity and freight inflation experienced in prior periods and favorable category mix.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $76.6M vs. $85.8M a year ago. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to incremental costs related to labor and supply chain disruption as a result of the macro environment.

Looking ahead, TreeHouse (THS) sees Q4 net sales growth of 22% to 24% Year-over-Year vs. +22.6% consensus and adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing Operations of 10.5% to 12.0%.

CEO update: "The successful divestiture of a significant portion of our Meal Preparation assets positions us well to execute on our strategy: to capitalize on strong consumer demand trends in order to accelerate growth across our higher-margin private label snacking and beverage categories while driving long-term shareholder value."

Shares of TreeHouse Foods (THS) fell 5.52% in premarket trading on Monday to $45.89 following the mixed earnings report.