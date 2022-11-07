second quarter of this year and a potentially pivotal Phase 2 study for Long COVID in the third quarter of this year,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix. “We look forward to the interim data from both of these TNX-102 SL studies in the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, we look forward to advancing our other central nervous system or CNS product candidates including TNX-102 SL for PTSD, TNX-1900 for chronic migraine, TNX-1300 for cocaine intoxication, and TNX-601 ER for depression, all of which we expect to be in the clinic by first quarter 2023. Finally, we continue to make strides in immunology with TNX-1500 for preventing organ transplant rejection expected to enter into a Phase 1 study in the first half of 2023, as well as in infectious diseases with TNX-801, a vaccine to prevent smallpox and monkeypox, expected to enter into a Phase 1 study also in the first half of next year.”