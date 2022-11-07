Trump SPAC Digital World surges 24% as former President suggests he might run in 2024

Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, jumped 24% after the former president suggested Sunday that he may run again in 2024.

“I will probably have to do it again,” Trump said about another bid for president in 2024 “but stay tuned." Trump made the comments at a rally in Florida on Sunday according to media accounts, including The New York Times.

Digital World shares have plunged 82% this year from reaching highs in early March through Friday as the social media company has been involved in regulatory probes and amid potential competition from a Twitter (TWTR) run by Elon Musk, who has previously said he would allow Trump back on the platform.

On Thursday, DWAC again adjourned a holder vote on an extension for its deal to take Trump's social media company public as it works to get more holder votes. The meeting was adjourned until Nov. 22.

DWAC has an additional lifeline to survive after SPAC's sponsor deposited $2.88 million earlier this year to extend the time the company needs to complete its deal by three months until Dec. 8. DWAC has warned previously that if the deal isn't extended, the SPAC may be forced to liquidate.