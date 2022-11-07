Alpha Metallurgical GAAP EPS of $14.21 misses by $2.60, revenue of $869.77M misses by $61.46M
Nov. 07, 2022 7:35 AM ETAlpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alpha Metallurgical press release (NYSE:AMR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $14.21 misses by $2.60.
- Revenue of $869.77M (+34.0% Y/Y) misses by $61.46M.
- For the third quarter, total Adjusted EBITDA was $294.9M, compared to $694.5M in the second quarter 2022.
- Generates quarterly operating cash flow of $497.0M.
- Announces 4.5 million tons of 2023 domestic sales commitments at an average price of $192.27 per ton.
- Announces cumulative $452 million in buybacks through share repurchase program as of October 31, 2022.
- FY22 guidance: Total Shipments of 15.6M- 17.2M tons; as of October 28, 2022, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 87% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $243.30 per ton and 100% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $97.43 per ton. In the All Other category the company is 100% committed and priced at an average price of $77.69 per ton.
