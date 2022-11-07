LSB Industries stockholder to sell 14.35M shares

  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) said an affiliate of its stockholder Eldridge Industries intends to sell an aggregate of 14.35M shares.
  • The shareholder intends to grant a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.63M additional shares.
  • The net proceeds will go to the seller.
  • Also, the company intends to repurchase from the underwriters 3.5M shares at the purchase price paid by the underwriters, with cash on hand.
  • The share repurchase closing is expected to occur simultaneously with the closing of the offering.
  • LXU shares were trading -3.56% pre-market.
