Cameco ext5ends uranium supply contract with China Nuclear International
Nov. 07, 2022 7:58 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) has signed a uranium supply deal with China's one of the largest nuclear power operators - China Nuclear International Corporation owned by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)
- Terms of the agreement are reportedly confidential; however, the contract volumes form part of 50M pounds of uranium that Cameco added in CNNC's portfolio so far in 2022.
- The Canada-based uranium producer Cameco said this contract, finalized earlier this year, is marked as part of the China International Import Expo 2022.
- “China is counting on nuclear energy to play a major role in its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions, and CNNC is a large and growing part of that effort,” commented Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel.
- CCJ stock is up 1.6% in pre-market on Monday.
