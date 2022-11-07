Delek US Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.09, revenue of $5.32B beats by $1.63B

Nov. 07, 2022
  • Delek US press release (NYSE:DK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $5.32B (+79.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.63B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $135.8 million despite unfavorable inventory headwinds of $225.1 million
  • Second consecutive quarter of strong operational performance with record 99% crude utilization
  • 4Q22 capital allocation guidance: buybacks $75 to $100 million, debt reduction $100 to $150 million, $0.01/sh dividend hike
  • Progressing sum of parts valuation unlock; Hired head of Corporate Development and formally retained bankers
  • Evaluating opportunities to reduce cost structure and improve efficiency of the portfolio
  • Shares +4.92% PM.

