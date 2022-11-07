our ability to navigate through these difficult economic times and to continue to deliver strong growth in both equipment and recurring revenue. The demand for our products and services continues to be very strong. We are confident that our seasoned management team has the experience and methods from previous supply chain shortages, to deal with the volatility associated with the current global supply chain constraints. Our fundamental strategy continues to be to provide seamless security solutions for our customers and to continue to grow recurring revenue, now at a $58 million annual run rate, with both existing products as well as new ones, such as the unique to the industry Air Access products, which should generate a new stream of recurring revenue from the locking and access control segments of our business. Now, all portions of our business will be in position to generate recurring revenue. We continue to remain focused on delivering significant value to our shareholders by generating strong revenue growth as well as increased profitability for fiscal 2023 and beyond. The first quarter of fiscal 2023 was a strong performance for our Company and I remain confident that our best quarters are yet to come."