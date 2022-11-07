5 stocks to watch for Monday: Apple, Meta Platforms, BioNTech and more

With inflation data and the midterm elections both on tap for later this week, Wall Street looks poised to start Monday on a positive note, carrying over strength seen on the previous session. Here are several stocks to watch for Monday:

iPhone shipments will be lower than it had previously thought. The company blamed COVID restrictions in China, which have led to production delays. Following the news, AAPL dropped about 2% in premarket action. Meta Platforms (META) edged up in premarket trading following reports that it is planning sizable job cuts. According to the Wall Street Journal, the cost-cutting effort could impact "many thousands" of employees. The news sent the stock higher by about 3% before the opening bell.

BioNTech (BNTX) dropped nearly 4% in premarket action after the company reported a sharp decline in its quarterly results. The company said EPS and revenue both dropped more than 40% from last year, as demand for the firm's COVID vaccine contracted sharply.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) reported a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.01, a penny below the consensus estimate of market analysts. The firm's revenue figure topped projections, rising nearly 22% from last year to reach nearly $478M. Looking ahead, the company forecast Q4 revenue of $503M-$505M, compared to a consensus estimate of $506.5M.

Costco (COST) slipped in premarket trading, dragged down by a cautious analyst comment. Wells Fargo downgraded its rating on the stock to Equal-Weight from Overweight. The firm pointed to mounting headwinds, such as dis-inflation in food prices and a weakening consumer.

Looking at the broader economy, further data came out pointing to potential slowing. A recent survey showed that more than a third of small businesses had trouble paying their full rent last month.