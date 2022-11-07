AirBoss of America receives $40.6M in orders for Husky 2G vehicles
- AirBoss of America's (OTCQX:ABSSF) wholly-owned subsidiary, AirBoss Defense Group has received a $35M order for ten Husky 2G counter-improvised explosive device vehicles.
- The vehicles will be equipped with a full complement of detection systems and periphery subsystems including ground penetrating radar, M20 Interrogation Arms, Rollover Detection Systems, thermal cameras and RPG-defeat netting.
- Delivery of the vehicles is expected to take place over the next 16 months.
- ADG, through its partner, DCD Protected, will be providing three Husky 2G C-IED vehicles, peripheral detection and survivability systems to support a customer in West Africa, valued at up to $5.6M.
- “AirBoss Defense Group is growing its worldwide leadership in survivability solutions, ranging from IED detection to high-risk environment personal protective equipment." said Patrick Callahan, CEO.
