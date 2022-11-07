DoorDash gains after Oppenheimer turns bullish

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) broke higher on Monday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to an Outperform rating from Perform.

Analyst Jason Helfstein and team think increased disclosure shows improving U.S. restaurant margins and note that the firm is now able to size international and U.S. non-restaurant losses for the online food delivery giant. They also think the long-term DoorDash growth story is still alive.

"We believe DoorDash can leverage its early focus on suburban markets to gain traction in Tier-1 markets and continue expanding its current market leader position. Separately, we are positive on the firm's strategic move into grocery delivery though we need to see further evidence of positive execution given historical rhetoric surrounding grocery unit economics."

The firm forecasts 2025 EBITDA of $1.5B for DoorDash (DASH) and assigns a price target of $70 based on a 15X multiple of that EBITDA expectation.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) pushed 3.22% higher to $53.23 in premarket trading on Monday.

Wall Street scorecard on DASH: 16 Buy-equivalent ratings, 13 Hold-equivalent ratings, and no Sell-equivalent ratings.