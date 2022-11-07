Viatris to acquire Oyster Point Pharma for $11/share in cash

Nov. 07, 2022

  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST), a company focused on eye disorders, announced Monday that Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) agreed to acquire it for $11.00 per share in cash plus a contingent value right (CVR).
  • The company said that its shareholders owning about 46% of the common stock, have agreed to tender their shares in support of the deal, which is expected to close in Q1 2023.
  • The CVR entitles Oyster (OYST) stockholders to receive a potential per share cash payment of up to $2.00, subject to the achievement of certain commercial milestones related to the company’s FDA-approved eye disease therapy, Tyrvaya.
  • Oyster (OYST) shares are currently on hold for trading. Viatris (VTRS) has added ~2% after the company announced its Q3 2022 financials.

