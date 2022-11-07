Spirit AeroSystems unit offers $800M notes
Nov. 07, 2022 8:19 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) unit Spirit AeroSystems is offering $800M aggregate principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due 2029 in a private offering.
- The net proceeds are expected to be used to fund a tender offer for any and all of the $500M outstanding principal amount of its 5.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2025. It is also likely to be used to solicit consents to amend certain provisions of the indenture relating to the 2025 first lien notes.
- The proceeds will also be used to redeem the company's outstanding 3.950% senior notes due 2023.
- It will also be used to pay related premiums, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the foregoing.
- Remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- SPR shares were trading +0.77% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
