Okta rises as Guggenheim upgrades, citing valuation that is 'too compelling to ignore'

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares rose on Monday as investment firm Guggenheim upgraded the identity and access management company, noting that while it is facing a number of challenges, its valuation is "too compelling to ignore."

Analyst John DiFucci moved his rating on Okta (OKTA) to buy from neutral, along with a $65 price target, pointing out that at an enterprise value-to-next 12 months recurring revenue multiple of 3.6, the stock is trading below intrinsic value of a typical software company and assumes no growth or declines. DiFucci added that competitors, such as ForgeRock (FORG) and Ping Identity were acquired at EV-to-NTM multiples of 8.9 and 8.2 times, respectively.

"While our upgrade is not necessarily based on the potential of a similar outcome for OKTA (although we recognize the possibility), we see current levels offering asymmetrical risk/reward with little downside and significant upside potential," DiFucci wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that even if Okta (OKTA) were to "trip over anything positive," the stock would start to re-rate towards a "more reasonable multiple," but it has been hard to find any silver linings, even with much of the company's salesforce attrition issues behind it.

DiFucci noted there may be a "large and emerging opportunity" for Okta (OKTA) in its core market as well as the Identity Governance and Administration and Privileged Access Management spaces.

In recent channel checks, DiFucci noted the company has made improvements with new sales reps, but there has been some "additional discounting and incentives" provided to channel partners, which have driven engagement. However, Okta (OKTA) may have also become less partner friendly, with more deals being done inside the company and with some anecdotal evidence on discounts for renewals, there may be some "continued near-term weakness in fundamentals."

On the flip side, federal spending continues to be strong, as evidenced by recent checks, DiFucci explained.

In late September, Okta (OKTA) was downgraded by Cleveland Research due to concerns about competition and other factors.

Analysts are mostly positive on Okta (OKTA). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates OKTA a HOLD.